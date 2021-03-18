Man arrested after drugs were found on him before surgery at Natchitoches hospital

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/LMSS) — A man is behind bars after drugs were found on him before his surgery at a Natchitoches hospital.

On March 10 the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 31-year-old Dyron Mitchell on multiple drug charges.

According to NMJDTF, on Oct. 7, 2020 agents started an investigation following an incident at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Mitchell allegedly had 59 Ecstasy pills and Marijuana, which are both Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances, on him while he was being prepped for surgery.

Mitchell was not taken into custody on the date due to his physical state. During the investigation, the drugs that were seized were submitted to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for analysis. The Ecstasy pills were determined to contain Methamphetamine which is a Schedule II CDS.

After receiving the results of the analysis, agents obtained arrest warrants for Mitchell on the following charges:

1 Count Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine) w/Intent

1 Count Simple Possession of Marijuana

1 Count Second or Subsequent offenses

Mitchell was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center to await bond.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force encourages all residents to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling (318) 357-2248, the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office at (318) 352-6432.