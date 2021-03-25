Man arrested after standoff with Texarkana police

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man has been arrested following a standoff Wednesday night with Texarkana police.

The standoff happened around 8 p.m. on Jones St. in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, witnesses called 911 after they saw 40-year-old Andrew Brown holding down one of his 10-year-old sons in the front yard. Brown allegedly had a pair of scissors in his hand and acted like he was stabbing himself in the chest.

Brown then forced the boy into the house and refused to come out.

The SWAT team was called in after police were concerned that Brown possibly had weapons inside the home and that the children may be in danger.

After a couple hours Brown walked outside and surrendered to police.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail for Assault- Family Violence.

No one was injured in the standoff.