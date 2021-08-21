Man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday evening, the New Orleans Police Department encountered a man selling suspected edible marijuana products from a plastic container in what appears to be a failed attempt find a creative way to market his inventory.
According to police, 43-year-old Gregory Dunning was taken into custody and brought to the Eighth District station for further investigation.
Upon arrival, arresting officers seized the following:
- 15 2 oz. covered plastic containers containing marijuana
- 63 hand-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana
- 32 2 oz covered plastic containers containing gummy worms
- 84 rice krispy style treats containing possible vegetable matter
- 1 sealed white packet label ‘Snowman’ containing marijuana (packet was stamped ‘State of California’ with a cannabis flower)
Dunning was booked with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center for processing.
