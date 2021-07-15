Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man near Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of shooting another man while he was driving in south Shreveport is now behind bars for attempted murder.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 18-year-old Antonio Holliway has been arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder in connection with a shooting on July 8 in the 5500 block of Buncombe Rd.

Holliway allegedly shot another man in the torso while he was driving past the Shell gas station. Following the shooting, the man’s car ran off the road and into a field near 70th St.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD said the investigation is ongoing.