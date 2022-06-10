CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Blanchard man is facing numerous charges after allegedly hitting an occupied Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and then running from deputies.

CPSO says that around 2:45 a.m. Friday, a 1996 Ford Ranger collided with a marked CPSO K-9 unit. The unit had its emergency lights on while blocking LA 173 as deputies investigated a separate accident involving a car and a train.

The driver of the Ford Ranger then drove away from the scene and lead deputies on a short chase. Caddo Fire District 1 was contacted and asked to block nearby roads to try to protect first responders who were on the scene of a train accident. The driver finally stopped after encountering a fire engine blocking the highway.

59-year-old David Hanus was arrested and charged with ignoring traffic controls, hit and run, flight from an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also being investigated for DUI.

Neither the officer nor the K-9, that were in the CPSO unit that was hit, were injured.