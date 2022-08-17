TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening.

A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing himself and sticking his tongue out at passing drivers.

According to officials, the woman told police a silver Ford Focus traveling in front of her pulled over and exited his vehicle with his pants down. After she passed the man on the road, he got back in his car and began to follow her. At this point, she reportedly called a nearby family member who was able to catch up to them and take a photograph of the suspect vehicle, obtaining a license number.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Titus County sheriff’s investigators were able to locate the suspect vehicle and identify the driver who owned the vehicle. After reviewing the information in the complaint, investigators sought and obtained an arrest warrant

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Jay Martin, 62, of Clarksville, on the charge of indecent exposure and booked him into Titus County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.