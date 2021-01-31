Man arrested in connection to homicide in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man to death and injuring another in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, Shreveport Police responded to the 3000 block of Lindholm Street on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two adult males shot with life-threatening injuries. The victims were identified as Nicholas Toms and Jacob Decamp. Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Medical Health.

Police say Decamp is in stable condition but Toms later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The preliminary investigation showed that the shooting happened after an altercation over a “gun deal”.

Throughout a nearly two-week investigation, Violent Crimes Investigators were able to identify 19-year-old Dontreal York as an alleged suspect in this shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for York charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

On Friday, detectives with the assistance of the US Marshals Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to locate York and take him into custody in Bossier Parish.

After an interview with detectives, York was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. This is still an on-going investigation.