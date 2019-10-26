Man arrested in fatal shooting at Marshall apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Melanie St. in the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex for reports that a male had been shot.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man suffering several gunshot wounds. In spite of their attempts to render first aid, the man died at the scene.

Police have not released his name.

According to Marshall police, 31-year-old Charles Ray Mason was identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was picked up by responding officers a short distance away from the scene and taken into custody, charged with one count of murder.

Marshall police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate.

