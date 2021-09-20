Man arrested in Louisiana after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, threatening to ‘kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street’

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been arrested in Louisiana after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend, threatened to ‘kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street.’

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman escaped through the window of a vehicle and notified deputies that she had been a kidnapping victim. The call came in on Sunday afternoon from a witness.

The witness stated that she saw “a woman who appeared to be in distress, riding in the backseat of a vehicle, which was traveling on Highway 190 in Covington.”

Detectives say the suspect is Jay Langford, of Florida, and his girlfriend says that he was threatening to kill her.

The alleged kidnapping victim called soon after and provided details about their journey from Largo, Florida to Covington, Louisiana.

The victim is providing this timeline of events to authorities:

Kidnapped from her home in Florida on September 11

Arrived in Covington on September 12

Began beating and threatening her on September 18

STPSO deputies noticed Langford driving on Highway 1078. Langford tried to drive away quickly after seeing an STPSO patrol car. After a short chase, Langford was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Langford faces the following charges: