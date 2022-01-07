Man arrested in Texarkana for NYE murder in Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta, Texas is in custody following his arrest Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a joint task force of the U.S. Marshal Service and East Texas Fugitive Task Force captured Da’Kyree Hawkins was wanted on a warrant for murder in the slaying of Vidarious Lakeieth Cooper.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. December 31 at an apartment complex on Dogwood Street. Officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find Cooper had been fatally shot.
Soon after, authorities identified Hawkins as a suspect and issued an alert to be on the lookout. The sheriff’s office has not released additional details on exactly where and how Hawkins was caught.
