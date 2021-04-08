Man arrested on multiple charges, officer crashes patrol car after foot chase in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who led police on a foot chase in Shreveport Thursday morning is now behind bars on multiple charges.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at the Walmart Super Center in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreve City.

Man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on foot chase in Shreveport

Man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on foot chase in Shreveport

Man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on foot chase in Shreveport

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received information that 31-year-old Robert Allen, who was possibly wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle, was at the Walmart in Shreve City. When police arrived they tried to make contact with Allen in the parking lot but he immediately ran inside the store. Allen allegedly threw away multiple illegal guns as he was running out of the other side of the store. A short while later Allen was arrested in the 2900 block of Knight St.

During the chase, a marked SPD patrol car received minor damage after hitting a large bush. The officer was not injured.

Allen was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on two counts of Illegal Carrying of Weapons, one count of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, two counts of Resisting an Officer, and one count of Hit and Run.