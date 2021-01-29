Man arrested on murder charge in East Texas after confessing to killing his friend

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested in Marshall after allegedly confessing to killing his friend earlier this week.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of FM 450 and Interstate-20. When they arrived they arrested a man who later assaulted a jail sergeant during the booking process. He was also charged with several counts of drug possession and illegally possessing weapons.

On Wednesday, the man confessed to killing his friend in Longview and then dumping the body in Harrison County.

After a two-day search involving several law enforcement agencies, a Hallsville PD investigator found the body that is believed to be the victim.

“I am pleased that we have located the homicide victim, so the victim’s family can have closure. Regardless of the jurisdiction of this investigation I am pleased of the joint cooperation of multiple agencies involved and illustrates the necessity for many agencies to work together”. Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

The identity of the man and the victim have yet to be released.