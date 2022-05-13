SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fugitive was arrested Friday when a notice led police to a Greenwood truck stop, where they found him with his pregnant teenage girlfriend.

Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Lamar Bennett from Gainsville, FL, has a warrant out for his arrest in his home state. Friday, Greenwood Police and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say they found Bennett and his pregnant, runaway, 17-year-old girlfriend at the Flying J on the 9500 block of Greenwood Rd.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He will be extradited to Florida. His bond is set at $280,000.

The juvenile was placed with a youth shelter until family members can pick her up.

Their puppies were turned over to animal control.