Man behind bars for allegedly raping, beating woman in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of raping and beating a woman in Natchitoches over the weekend now sits behind bars.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 53-year-old Jackie Glover, of Natchitoches, was arrested for First Degree Rape and Second Degree Battery.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday police responded to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of Washington St.

When officers arrived the victim told them that Glover had beaten and raped her.

If you have additional information about this investigation please contact Det. Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858.