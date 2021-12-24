Man calls police to report shooting girlfriend in Bossier City hotel room

Police say a man called from Shreveport Friday morning to tell police he accidentally shot his girlfriend at the Extended Stay Suites on Gould Drive off Old Minden Road in Bossier City. (Photo source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police say they are interviewing a man who called Friday morning to report he had accidentally shot his girlfriend at a local hotel.

Police say the man called from Shreveport to tell police it happened at the Extended Stay Suites on Gould Drive off Old Minden Road in Bossier City.

Police say the woman was shot in the hand and chest and taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.