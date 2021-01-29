Man caught on camera breaking into cars at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man caught on camera breaking into vehicles at a Bossier City apartment complex.

The burglaries happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Reserve Apartments in the 4800 block of Airline Dr.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video showed a man with a slender build walking through the parking lot pulling on handles of parked vehicles. Most of the vehicles were locked but he was able to steal items from two unlocked vehicles.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Meanwhile, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington highly encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at home or away from home. Sheriff Whittington said it’s one of the most preventable crimes by clicking your lock button so you can keep your valuables – “Click It and Keep It.”