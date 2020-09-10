Man caught on camera breaking into Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This man was caught on camera breaking into a Shreveport home and police need your help identifying him.

The burglary happened back on Aug. 24 in the 900 block of Elmwood St.

According to investigators surveillance video showed the man burglarizing the home.

If you can identify this man please contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-133028 with your tip.

