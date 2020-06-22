Man caught on camera burglarizing Shreveport business

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a business in downtown Shreveport.

According to Shreveport Police, the burglary happened shortly after 12 a.m. on June 9 in the 700 block of Milam St.

Surveillance video showed a man throwing something through the window of the business.

Anyone who can identify this person is urged to call Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-092311 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss