Man caught on camera burglarizing Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a business in downtown Shreveport.

According to Shreveport Police, the burglary happened shortly after 12 a.m. on June 9 in the 700 block of Milam St.

Surveillance video showed a man throwing something through the window of the business.

Anyone who can identify this person is urged to call Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-092311 with your tip.

