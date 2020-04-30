Man caught on camera burglarizing Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a business in north Shreveport.

The burglary happened on April 24 in the 1700 block of Grimmett Dr.

Surveillance video appeared to show the man loading up items into some type of vehicle.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-064378 with your tip.

