Man caught on camera burglarizing vehicle in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are trying to track down a man accused of burglarizing a vehicle outside of a Shreveport home.

The burglary happened on July 6 in the 5900 block of Wallace Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, the man was seen on surveillance video breaking into the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-107971 with your tip.

