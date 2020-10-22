Man caught on camera stealing cash from Bossier City hotel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of stealing cash from a Bossier City hotel.

The theft happened on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Bossier Extended Stay on 750 Diamond Jacks Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a white male jump over the counter while the employee was away from the front desk and take the entire cash drawer.

The man, who was wearing a dark colored polo shirt and blue jeans, drove away from the hotel in a burgundy passenger car.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.