Man caught on camera stealing from Bossier City Target

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man wanted for theft at the Target in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, a white male was seen on surveillance video placing a portable radio, an armband radio, a 12 pack of beer, and a package of batteries in his backpack and then leaving the store.

The man, who is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, was wearing a camouflage jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or you can submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.