Man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing from a Shreveport business.
The theft happened back on May 17 in the 7300 block of Youree Dr.
Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take an item without paying for it.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.
Anyone with information about this theft you are urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD # 20-079092 with your tip.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.