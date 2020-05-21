Man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on May 17 in the 7300 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take an item without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this theft you are urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD # 20-079092 with your tip.

