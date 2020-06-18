Live Now
Man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who was caught on camera stealing from a Shreveport business.

According to Shreveport Police, the theft happened on May 26 at the Family Dollar in the 8900 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and steal merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-084421 with your tip.

