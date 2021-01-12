Man caught on camera stealing from Shreveport golf course

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing a golf cart from a Shreveport golf course.

The theft happened back on Dec. 1 at the Jerry Brooks Golf Course in the 2200 block of Milam St.

According to the Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a man walk on the property and steal a golf cart.

Golf cart stolen from Jerry Brooks Golf Course in the 2200 block of Milam St., Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-183147 with your tip.