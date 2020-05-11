Man caught on camera stealing power washer from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing a power washer from a Shreveport home.

The theft happened on May 6 in the 700 block of Slattery Blvd.

According to SPD, the video showed a white male enter the front porch of the home and steal a Ryobi power washer.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone who has information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-072049 with your tip.

