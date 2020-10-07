Man caught on camera stealing shirts at Dillard’s

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives want to know if you recognize a man caught on camera stealing clothes from Dillard’s.

The theft happened back on Sept. 25 at Pierre Bossier Mall in the 2900 block of E. Texas St.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division, surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and grab several Polo shirts from the display shelves, place them in a bag and then leave without paying for them.

The theft caused the business to be at a loss of over $1,000.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) -424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.

