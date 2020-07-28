Man caught on camera stealing trailer from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man accused of stealing a trailer from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on July 18 in the 1600 block of Southern Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a male enter onto the property and steal a flatbed trailer. A short time later, the man returned to the scene in a different vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who knows this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-113664 with your tip.

