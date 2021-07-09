Man charged after domestic violence incident, police chase in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities say they arrested a man after he physically assaulted his girlfriend while she was driving and led police on a brief chase in Many early Friday morning.

According to the Many Police Department, Officers Matt Cook and Evan Eddington were patrolling behind a convenience store around midnight when a woman exited the back door and approached Cook.

The woman told police she was driving from Alexandria to Lufkin, Texas when her boyfriend, Eliezer Rodriguez, hit her. She also told police Rodriguez took her cell phone and said he was going to wire her mouth shut, torture her, and set her on fire.

After spotting police officers outside the store, the victim was able to convince Rodriguez to let her pull over. That is when she ran out of the back door of the store and spoke with Many police.

When officers approached the parked car in front of the store, Rodriguez fled. Many police and deputies with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a search in the area and found Rodriguez on the roof of a nearby business.

Rodriquez is charged with false imprisonment, battery on a dating partner, and flight from a police officer. Police say Rodriquez has a lengthy criminal history of aggravated assault on a police officer, burglary, and drug charges in other states.

He is currently in custody at the Sabine Parish Detention Center.