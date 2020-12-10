Man charged in connection with fatal shooting at Tobacco Kings, SPD looks for second gunman

Devoris Hardy, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jacoby Ware. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a man at a tobacco shop in Shreveport’s Fox Crossing neighborhood Sunday afternoon, and police are still searching for a second gunman.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 20-year-old Devoris Hardy is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jacoby Ware.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, December 6 in the 7000 block of Pines Road. SPD says officers received a call around 2:00 p.m. about a shooting at a business and when they arrived at the Tobacco Kings shop, they found Ware suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Hardy was found at a nearby Sonic Drive-In with multiple multiple gunshot wounds to the thigh and hand. Hardy was taken to the same hospital as well with expectations to survive from his injuries.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, and collecting surveillance at Tobacco Kings, detectives say Hardy and another unidentified man approached Ware while he was sitting in his car at the business and began firing multiple shots into his car, striking the victim multiple times.

During the encounter, Ware was able to get out of his car and return fire, striking Hardy multiple times. The other unidentified man that was with Hardy fled the scene.

After being discharged from Ochsner LSU Health, Hardy was booked directly into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.