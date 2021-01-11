Man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set relatives’ RV on fire in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of setting his relatives’ RV on fire in Natchitoches Parish has been jailed on attempted murder charges.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 43-year-old Jeremie Dewayne Aldy, of Saline, was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday Natchitoches Fire District #2 responded to a report of a camper fire at the Country Haven Trailer Park in the 5700 block of Hwy 9 in Saline.

When firefighters arrived they found a woman with serious burns and a man who had cuts from trying to rescue the woman. A woman, who was the third person inside the trailer, was not injured.

The man and woman were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses SFM deputies determined the fire originated on the outside of the mobile home and was intentionally set.

Aldy, who lived in a neighboring camper, was identified as a suspect in the case.



Witness statements reported that Aldy was seen pouring a liquid on the camper’s porch and then lighting the liquid on fire.

Aldy was taken into custody after confessing to deputies that he set the fire.