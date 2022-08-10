SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities arrested a man from Calcasieu Parish for the second time after a string of thefts across Sabine Parish.

Police say Joseph Harrison Mott II of Sulphur faces multiple charges in thefts of thousands of dollars in fishing equipment and other items in the Toledo Bend area in 2022. Mott was arrested in May after reports said a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck was in the areas where several thefts occurred. After patrols increased around marinas and campsites, a Sabine Parish deputy spotted the truck at a local resort.

Officials say the deputy caught him taking items from the boats, and his vehicle contained multiple items reported stolen from the night before.

Mott was charged with several felonies and bonded out of jail a few days later on a $30,542 bond. Detectives say they found digital evidence of a pattern of thefts as they continued to investigate.

Afterward, the SPSO began receiving more reports of stolen fishing equipment in the Toledo Bend area. Descriptions of the same vehicle in those areas started again.

Stolen fishing equipment found during search (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Vehicle spotted near several theft locations. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Equipment missing in string of thefts seized during search. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Several victims of thefts spotted the same vehicle in the area. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The SPSO sent the information they gathered to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and obtained search warrants for Mott’s property, home, and vehicle in Sulphur, La. Detectives from both organizations searched the residence and property for hours on July 27.

They seized over 70 rods, reels, and rod & reel combos. During the search, they also seized numerous boxes and bags of fishing tackle, baits, nets, life jackets, game cameras, binoculars, and other items. Detectives seized firearms and multiple boxes of ammunition as well.

Authorities say they found more rods, reels, and fishing tackle inside the truck. Officers seized Mott’s truck as well. Some of the victims of the thefts in Toledo Bend identified their fishing equipment.

Officers arrested Mott and booked him into the Calcasieu Correction Center for nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen things between $1000-$5000. He bonded out of jail on a $55,000 bond, and officers transferred him to Sabine Parish on Wednesday, August 3.

They obtained more warrants based on the identified stolen items and booked Mott into the Sabine Parish Detention Center. He faces charges for two additional counts of theft between $1000-$5000 and criminal trespass. Mott bonded out on August 5 for $30,500.

Detectives say he is the prime suspect in thefts and burglaries along Toledo Bend Lake, Sam Rayburn Lake, and possibly southwest Louisiana.

They ask that anyone with stolen fishing equipment taken from camps or boats report detailed descriptions to their local law enforcement agency.