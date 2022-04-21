SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted Thursday in the murder of a man who was shot multiple times in the street in 2020.

Desmond Latimmer Johnson of Shreveport was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a six-man and six-woman jury returned in under a half-hour with a unanimous verdict. Johnson faces life in prison for murder. Each firearm conviction carries between five to 20 years without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence and a fine from $1,000 to $5,000.

The jury agreed that Johnson shot Reginald Young multiple times in the street during an argument on Dec 15, 2020. Police say they saw Johnson throw away the murder weapon, a .40 caliber handgun, and another gun as he ran from the scene. Officers say they stopped him and found drugs on him before finding Young’s body a block away. Johnson fired five shots at close range.

His trial was one of several delayed due to COVID. Formal sentencing will take place on May 10.

In 2019 he was convicted of domestic abuse with strangulation, and in 2014 he was also convicted of second-degree battery and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.