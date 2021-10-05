Man convicted in 2019 shooting death of Shreveport man gets life sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl/KMSS) — A man who was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting a Shreveport man multiple times back in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday 22-year-old Brandon McLaughlin, of Houma, received a life sentence for the May 26, 2019 shooting death of 21-year-old James Gonyer.

On Sept. 23 a Caddo Parish Jury found McLaughlin guilty of shooting Gonyer six times with a .40 caliber handgun at a home in the 7600 block of the Blanchard-Latex Rd.

The life term must be served at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

