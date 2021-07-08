Man critically injured after being shot near gas station, SPD searching for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was critically injured Thursday after being shot while driving in south Shreveport.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. near the Shell gas station in the 5400 block of Buncombe Rd.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man was shot in the arm and torso while driving a gray Nissan. Following the shooting, the man’s car ran off the road and into a field near 70th St. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD said no one else was inside the car and they are actively looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.