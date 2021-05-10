Man dies after being shot behind Wendy’s restaurant in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A 30-year-old Marshall man died after being shot in the head behind a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Wendy’s at 1511 E. End Boulevard shortly after midnight Sunday after people reported hearing gunshots.

Julius Smith died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, said a news release.

Police found Smith near a dumpster behind the restaurant. He had been shot once in the head and was partially hanging out the front passenger door of a Honda sedan, the information said.

Two other people, who were not identified, were seated near the dumpster.

No arrests have been in the case as of Monday morning. The police department is asking for help.

“This investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence,” the announcement said.

Those with information are asked to call Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543.