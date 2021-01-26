Man dies after being shot multiple times outside Shreveport business, search underway for suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are on the hunt for two people accused of fatally shooting a man Monday night outside of a Shreveport business.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Liquor Store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Rd.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects and their car which appears to be a small 4 door black sedan with temporary tags.

Detectives said a motive for this shooting has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 option #3 or (318) 673-6955. You can also call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.