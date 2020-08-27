Man dies after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation is underway into last night’s shooting death of a man at a Shreveport apartment complex.

According to SPD, just before 9:30 p.m., Wednesday officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartment Complex in the 700 block of West 68th St.

When police arrived they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot at least once. The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died from his injuries.

Investigators with Crime Scene and Homicide Units attempted to interview witnesses but were unable to locate any.

SPD detectives believe that there are witnesses to this homicide and anyone who has information is urged to come forward by calling (318) 673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a $2,000 minimum reward in this case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.