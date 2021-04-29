Man escapes serious injury in early morning shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was shot at multiple times while confronting men breaking into his vehicle at a local apartment complex.
SPD was called to the River Oaks Apartments on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 4:39 Thursday morning. They say a man witnessed his car being broken into by three black men and approached them. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot at the owner of the vehicle four times before all three left in a black car.
The victim’s arm was grazed by a bullet but he was not taken to the hospital. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by bullets.
