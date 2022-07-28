A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving through and damaging a cemetery. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving recklessly through and damaging a Bowie County cemetery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash on July 21 at the request of a police officer who was calling for help with a disturbance call.

The deputy arrived at the funeral home to find the Nash officer had detained 40-year-old Jonathan Harris, who allegedly drove through the cemetery and damaged it.

Two witnesses told the deputy and officer that Harris drove erratically around the property, through the cemetery, and damaged grave markers. The owner of the property says there is about $2,500 worth of damage, according to the affidavit.

Harris is charged with one count of criminal mischief.