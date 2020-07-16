Man fatally shot at Shreveport apartment complex identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was shot and killed last night at a Shreveport apartment complex has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Andre D. Braggs, of Shreveport.

Braggs was shot in both legs around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Salem Apartments in the 6700 block of Buncombe Rd. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Braggs was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Braggs was one of four people who were shot during an argument between a group of juveniles and adults.

A 36-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and an 11-year-old male were also taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The 36-year-old has life-threatening injuries and is in serious condition. The 11-year-old was shot in the arm and the 19-year-old, whose injuries are unknown, was dropped off by a private vehicle at the emergency room.

According to Shreveport Police, two juveniles were in a dispute that spilled over into an argument between adults. Investigators believe that Braggs, the 19-year-old, and another that has not yet been identified, went to the apartment of the 36-year-old armed with guns and then multiple shots were fired between the group. The 11-year-old was the son of the 36-year-old and was part of the original disagreement on the basketball court.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Detectives believe that there are many witnesses and are encouraging them to reach out with any information they may have.

Information can be submitted anonymously through Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

