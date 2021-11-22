Man fatally shot in Martin Luther King neighborhood; SPD investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. outside a home on Alda Street near Willie Mays Street. According to SPD, a male 50 to 60 years old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss