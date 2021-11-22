Man fatally shot in Martin Luther King neighborhood; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. outside a home on Alda Street near Willie Mays Street. According to SPD, a male 50 to 60 years old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.