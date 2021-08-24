Man fatally shot in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was shot and killed in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood early Monday has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Brennan Johnson, 25, of Fincher Rd. in Minden.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Johnson was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of West 74th St. He died at the scene.

Johnson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was ordered.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting.