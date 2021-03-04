Man fatally shot on Milton St. identified

Shreveport police on the scene of a shooting in the 3100 block of Milton Street that left a man fighting for his life Tuesday afternoon on Wednesday, March 3. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot who was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as 21-year-old Kaylin Williams of Shreveport.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday Williams was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Milton St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.

Williams was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.