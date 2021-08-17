Man fatally shot outside Shreveport motel identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was fatally shot outside of a Shreveport motel over the weekend has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 31-year-old Horace Sparks of the 2700 block of Murphy St. in Shreveport.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday Sparks was shot and killed near a motel in the 5100 block of Westwood Park Dr. He died at the scene.

Sparks was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy was performed.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting.