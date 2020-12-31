Man fatally shot outside Texarkana restaurant identified

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A man who was shot and killed outside of a Texarkana restaurant Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 31-year-old Jermaine Aldridge, of Texarkana, Texas, was shot around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Chili’s Grill & Bar on Mall Dr. Aldridge died at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is urged to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.