BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who is accused of streaming an attack on social media is now formally charged with murder, kidnapping, and other crimes.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Earl Lee Johnson, 35, allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Janice David as she was tied to a steering wheel with jumper cables on April 18. The brutal attack was streamed on Facebook.

BRPD found the body of David inside a vehicle on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday, charging Johnson with the following offenses: