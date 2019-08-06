Man found dead after standoff with Shreveport Police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after Shreveport Police say he fired shots and set his apartment on fire during a standoff.

Shreveport Police was called to the Cedar Creek Village apartment complex around 8:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

The Shreveport Fire department also called around 9 p.m. as police say the suspect began lighting items inside the apartment on fire.

While a negotiator talked with the suspect, neighbors were evacuated from surrounding apartments.

Swat teams were then able to get inside, where the suspect was found dead.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire inside the apartment.

There is no word yet on how the suspect died or his identity.

