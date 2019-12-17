Murder investigation ongoing in Homer

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in Claiborne Parish.

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police Chief Van McDaniel says three people have been questioned in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a car Tuesday morning in Homer, but they are not being called suspects at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released. His body was discovered Tuesday morning in his car on Norton St. in Homer.

Louisiana State Police and the state fire marshals office are assisting with the investigation.

