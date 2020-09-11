Man found dead on side of road in Allendale neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying on the side of the road in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Milam Street around 4:00 a.m. about a body lying on the side of the road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead man with visible injuries and called investigators with the Crime Scene and Homicide units.

SPD says investigators took photographs and collected evidence while detectives searched the neighborhood and spoke with witnesses. Detectives say they observed the man’s body and learned that he had been shot multiple times.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office took possession of the victim, and an autopsy has been scheduled. The Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name at a later time.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone who has information regarding this homicide to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3. Those that wish to remain anonymous can submit through the Crime Stoppers organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

